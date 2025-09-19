Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 44,297 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,297 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $29.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0878 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

