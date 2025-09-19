Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 10,535 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF $NUMV

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.40% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $38.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

