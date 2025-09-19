Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 3,471 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance
SPMO opened at $121.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.25.
About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
