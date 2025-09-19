Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 29,787 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 340.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

