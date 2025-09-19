Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 120,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMB opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $22.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

