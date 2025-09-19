Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.7%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of -194.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -535.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

