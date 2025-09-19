Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 882,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after buying an additional 196,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

