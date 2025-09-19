Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,842 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,026,000 after buying an additional 492,425 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after buying an additional 4,013,382 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after buying an additional 1,178,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.48.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

