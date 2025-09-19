Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,739 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,725,000 after buying an additional 924,353 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,880,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,050,000. Finally, Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,034,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.