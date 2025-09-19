Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 11,896 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTRE

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 28,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

