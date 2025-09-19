Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 119786353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 10.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $805,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 7,921.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $7,441,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

