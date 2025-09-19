Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF is Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s 8th Largest Position

Pioneer Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned about 0.11% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 405,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $43.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

