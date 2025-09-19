Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Director Imran Khan Sells 39,534 Shares

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) Director Imran Khan sold 39,534 shares of Dave stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $8,821,221.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,814.30. This trade represents a 33.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Imran Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Imran Khan sold 11,366 shares of Dave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total value of $2,392,997.64.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Imran Khan sold 11,149 shares of Dave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $2,419,333.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Imran Khan sold 29,416 shares of Dave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $6,277,374.40.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Imran Khan sold 8,535 shares of Dave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $1,858,069.50.

Dave Stock Up 4.2%

DAVE stock opened at $227.80 on Friday. Dave Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $286.45. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dave announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 13th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the fintech company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a report on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dave from $179.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dave from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave by 2,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,485 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $26,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Dave by 14,074.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,766 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,035,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,037,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,807,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

See Also

