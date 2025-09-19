D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Position Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 652.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,981,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,094 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4,630.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,309 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 19,102.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,544,000 after purchasing an additional 911,960 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 817,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $98,382,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2%

DHI opened at $169.63 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,403. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.23.

View Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.