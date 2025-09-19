Cypress Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March $PMAR

Cypress Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 3.1%

PMAR stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $692.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

