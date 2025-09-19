Cypress Financial Planning LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Cypress Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after buying an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,848,000 after buying an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $216.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.93.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.