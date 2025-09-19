Cypress Financial Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.6% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,317,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $473.67 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $447.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

