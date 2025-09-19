CWC Advisors LLC. Has $549,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $278,070.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,287.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $168.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $170.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

