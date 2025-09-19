CWC Advisors LLC. Has $1.07 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

CWC Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.52. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $286.81.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.