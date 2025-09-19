CWC Advisors LLC. Buys 316 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Wabtec makes up about 1.3% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Wabtec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Wabtec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,846,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,974,408.13. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of WAB opened at $190.41 on Friday. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $151.81 and a 52 week high of $216.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

