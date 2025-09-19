Critical Review: Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) versus Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Lucky Strike Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Marcus pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lucky Strike Entertainment pays out -169.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marcus pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marcus has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Lucky Strike Entertainment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Marcus shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Marcus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment -0.83% -23.31% -0.81% Marcus 1.91% 4.28% 1.88%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and Marcus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucky Strike Entertainment and Marcus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 3 3 0 2.50 Marcus 0 0 3 1 3.25

Lucky Strike Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 26.03%. Marcus has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.17%. Given Marcus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus is more favorable than Lucky Strike Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and Marcus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.20 billion 1.13 -$10.02 million ($0.13) -74.46 Marcus $735.56 million 0.69 -$7.79 million $0.45 35.78

Marcus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marcus beats Lucky Strike Entertainment on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

