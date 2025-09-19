Critical Review: First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and GrandSouth Bancorporation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $14.97 billion 1.64 $2.78 billion $169.46 11.19 GrandSouth Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Citizens BancShares and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 6 7 0 2.54 GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus price target of $2,291.17, indicating a potential upside of 20.84%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 16.37% 11.32% 1.08% GrandSouth Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats GrandSouth Bancorporation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and mortgage; and commercial and industrial leases, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as residential and revolving mortgage, consumer auto, and other consumer loans. Further, it provides wealth management services, including annuities, brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.