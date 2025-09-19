Critical Contrast: Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) & Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) and Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovix and Environmental Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix $23.07 million 84.88 -$222.24 million ($0.84) -11.86 Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Environmental Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovix.

50.9% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Enovix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and Environmental Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix -481.35% -73.88% -32.85% Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enovix and Environmental Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 5 5 0 2.50 Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enovix currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.68%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Environmental Power.

Summary

Enovix beats Environmental Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Environmental Power

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

