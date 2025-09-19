Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Kriegshauser sold 3,043 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $234,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,430.36. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,894,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,793,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72. Core Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 56.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.35%.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

