Copart, Inc. $CPRT Holdings Lifted by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,184 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $21,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 152.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

