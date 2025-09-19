Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $367.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

