Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,227 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 2.0% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,997,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,411,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,185,000 after purchasing an additional 739,130 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,665,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3,142.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,268,000 after buying an additional 621,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $136,565,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.13.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $296.64 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $274.25 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.03 and its 200-day moving average is $318.58.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 36.93%.
Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total transaction of $899,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,407,849.06. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,569,792. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
