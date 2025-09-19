Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,582,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 97,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 621,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,779,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,795,000 after purchasing an additional 865,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:MKC opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $65.95 and a 12-month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

