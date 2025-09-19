Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 9 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Optimize Financial Inc grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $2,476.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,380.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,313.86. The firm has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.