Connor Kevin O Sells 7,692 Shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin O sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $558,208.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,123,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,985.53. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PCOR opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.61 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The company had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $62,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Procore Technologies by 174.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. Arete started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

