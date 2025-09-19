Comparing Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) and Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and Karooooo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $50.85 million 0.48 -$3.51 million ($0.11) -21.09 Karooooo $249.96 million 6.95 $50.38 million $1.72 32.72

Profitability

Karooooo has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karooooo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Creative Realities and Karooooo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -2.56% 2.38% 1.02% Karooooo 20.23% 31.48% 19.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Creative Realities and Karooooo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00 Karooooo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Creative Realities presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. Karooooo has a consensus price target of $58.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. Given Creative Realities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Karooooo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.7% of Karooooo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Creative Realities has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karooooo has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Karooooo beats Creative Realities on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides hardware system design/engineering, hardware installation, content development, content scheduling, post-deployment network and field support, and media sales, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, retail, digital out of home comprising advertising networks and retail media networks, foodservice/quick-serve restaurants, financial services, gaming, and sports and entertainment venues. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Karooooo

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics. It provides Cartrack Field Service, a software application for management of field and on site workers; Business Intelligence for high-level view of fleet statistics; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics that allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics; Protector, a safety package for consumer vehicles; and Car Watch, a mobile application that lets users track and watch their vehicles. In addition, the company offers specialist mobility solutions that include Bike Track, a GPS-based solution for commercial motorbike fleets; Credit Management that predicts payment cycles and facilitate active credit management for asset-based vehicle finance; electronic monitoring services application that allows law enforcement agencies to monitor persons of interest; and mobility and monitoring solutions, such as Carzuka, cartrack insurance agency, and on-demand rideshare taxi application, as well as smart IoT products. It provides its solutions through direct sales force to consumers and sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and other connected devices. Karooooo Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.