Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAPM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.15 on December 14th

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.148 per share on Sunday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 109.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
