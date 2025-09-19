Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CCOI opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $1.015 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -89.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,117.95. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $88,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,038. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,663,978 shares of company stock valued at $82,687,283 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8,204.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.