CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP cut its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 59,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.