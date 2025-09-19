CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP cut its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 59,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CocaCola Stock Performance
Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
CocaCola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CocaCola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CocaCola
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.