Clare Market Investments LLC Sells 5,402 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Clare Market Investments LLC decreased its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

