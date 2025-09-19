Clare Market Investments LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Clare Market Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,662,000 after acquiring an additional 457,045 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,022,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,698,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,416,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,768 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

