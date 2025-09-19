Clare Market Investments LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Clare Market Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETHA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 963.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,052,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 1,140.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,581 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 345.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 727,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 564,188 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 721,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 379,257 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,700,000.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Up 1.6%

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.