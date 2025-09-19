Clare Market Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,855 Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,720,000 after buying an additional 356,249 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hershey by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,858,000 after buying an additional 557,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,710,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,590,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,092,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Hershey by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,237,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,227,000 after buying an additional 356,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $189.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $3,742,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $37,563,056. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,420. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,127 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,755. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

