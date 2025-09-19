Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Stake Lessened by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild Redb upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $39.83 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

