Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 675 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,609.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,626,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,147 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,238,075.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 247,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 247,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 233,609 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 162,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,358,000.

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

