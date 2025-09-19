Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Sold by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 429,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,133,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $196.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

