Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 3,668 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $NUBD

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

NUBD stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

