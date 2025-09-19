Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 33 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 488.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $265,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.71.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This trade represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $491.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $396.14 and a one year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

