Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares $SPXL

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 38.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $207.69 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $87.08 and a one year high of $210.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.91 and its 200 day moving average is $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.08.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

