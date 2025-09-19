Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF $BNDW

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.88. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $70.78.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

