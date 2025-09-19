Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. Moller Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 134,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

VPL stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.28.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

