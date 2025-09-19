Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of IJH opened at $66.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
