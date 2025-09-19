Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $72,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $213.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.64. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $213.31.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
