Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $72,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $213.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.64. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $213.31.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.