Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $388,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock opened at $218.51 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $134.11 and a 52-week high of $219.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.