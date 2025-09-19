Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $66.12 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

